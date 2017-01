NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash closed lanes of Interstate 65 at Long Hollow Pike late Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:15 p.m. in southbound lanes. Only one lane of traffic is open at this time.

Northbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.

TDOT estimates the road will reopen at 7 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved at this time.