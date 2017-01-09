Boy sells baseball cards to help friends with cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield boy is making a difference by selling baseball cards.

Brady Kahle has been selling his prized baseball cards to help raise money for children with cancer.

“I just had a lot of baseball cards and I wanted to help them out,” said Brady Kahle, who has collected baseball cards since he was a toddler.

Brady was inspired to not only help others, but also create “Cards for a Cause,” thanks in part to his family’s motto.

“If you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don’t, you’re wasting your time. We use that as our family motto,” Brady’s grandfather Jim Kahle said.

While it’s sometimes difficult to part with some of the sports memorabilia, and cards with significant value, Brady is making sure the money he raises helps make a difference.

“He has just shown the selflessness of it’s just things – I love them, but they are just things and I can help somebody,” his mom Jessie Kahle said.

Last year Brady decided to start selling cards to help two of his friends who are battling cancer.

Peter Manzi was diagnosed with Leukemia in December of 2015, and Landen Palatino was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer and had brain surgery to remove a grade four tumor.

Cards for a Cause is helping the families pay their medical bills and it’s a cause that has gotten worldwide attention and assistance.

“It’s gone around the world we’ve had donations from France, Mexico, Canada,” Brady’s grandfather said.

Brady’s mom said that 50 percent of the items have been donated to the cause.

“So many kind people have reached out to us to help Brady help these boys,” she said.

Since last February, Brady has helped raise more than $13,000.