Family hopes billboard will help solve murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family members hope a billboard in Nashville will help close the unsolved murder of Ryan Trent.

Ryan Trent was shot and killed in his white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck on Ellington Parkway, near the Briley Parkway exit ramps between 1:45 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 28.

The billboard is placed along the James Robertson Bridge, heading downtown from east Nashville.

Police initially thought Trent had died from injuries sustained when he crashed his truck.

The gunshot was discovered during a detailed examination of his body by staff at the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is committed to tracking crime across Middle Tennessee. Visit wkrn.com/crimetracker for the latest.