Benefit raises $1,250 for family of boy injured in fire pit accident

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Spring Hill community is continuing to show love and support for the family of a boy who was critically injured several years ago in a fire pit accident.

Dylan Trevino has been hospitalized for over a year at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after undergoing a multi-organ transplant in late fall. Doctors now think his liver could be failing.

Over the weekend, Frankie’s Pizza and Grill in Spring Hill held a benefit which helped raise $1,250 for the family.

Dylan’s aunt told News 2 the family appreciates everyone who stopped by and donated to the cause.

Dylan celebrates his 13th birthday on Jan. 15.

You can send birthday cards to Dylan at:

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Room B-552

Cincinnati, Ohio 45229