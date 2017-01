NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A south Nashville business was burglarized early Monday morning.

Metro Nashville police were called to Uno Billiards on Millwood Drive just before 4 a.m.

The glass in the front door of the pool hall was shattered.

A Metro Nashville Police K-9 was brought to the scene, but nothing was found.

According to police at the scene beer was the only thing stolen from the business.