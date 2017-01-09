20-year-old arrested in Chicago after Clarksville man found dead

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody for criminal homicide after a Clarksville man was found dead in a parking lot last month.

Deangelo Barry was taken into custody Monday morning and will be booked into a Chicago jail before being returned to Clarksville.

Joseph Gordon was found dead at an apartment complex during the early morning hours of Dec. 23.

A motive or how the 25-year-old man was killed has not been released.

Two others, Marqus Bryant and Robert Gough, both Fort Campbell soldiers, have also been charged in the case.