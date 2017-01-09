1 person dies following Cookeville crash

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died and another is injured following a crash Sunday in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided at S. Willow Avenue and W Jackson Street.

Cookeville police say one of the vehicles was southbound on S. Willow Avenue and the other was northbound on S. Willow Avenue.

The two vehicles collided as the northbound vehicle was turning west onto W Jackson Street.

Two people were transported from the scene to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

The police department learned overnight one of the passengers in the southbound vehicle died from injuries that may have been sustained in the crash.

The victim has not been identified at this time.