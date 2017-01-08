Suspect in Ohio State attack sought to drop college classes

This August 2016 image provided by TheLantern.com shows Abdul Razak Ali Artan in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities identified Abdul Razak Ali Artan as the Somali-born Ohio State University student who plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and then got out and began stabbing people with a knife Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, before he was shot to death by an officer. (Kevin Stankiewicz/TheLantern.com via AP)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University asked a school academic adviser to let him drop his classes two weeks before the Nov. 28 attack.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan made the request in an email Nov. 13. The adviser emailed the Somali-born business major the next day saying the deadline for dropping classes had passed.

An Ohio State police officer shot and killed Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

The newspaper obtained the emails from OSU from a public records request.

Authorities believe Artan’s attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.

