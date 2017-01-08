Several TN counties opt to close school Monday after snowfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several counties across Middle Tennessee opted to close Monday after snow fell across the region last Friday.

Some of those counties include Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Hickman, and Humphreys. Visit wkrn.com/closings for more.

It will be cold overnight Sunday into Monday with lows in the upper teens, but things should warm up this week with a few chances of rain.

Monday should see a good bit of sunshine with more mild temperatures as the high rises to the mid 40s. The upcoming week will bring a warming trend with highs in the 50s Tuesday and 60s later on.

Along with the warming trend, rain chances will creep back into the forecast starting Tuesday. See more of the forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.