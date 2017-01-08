Robertson County boy dies in hunting accident

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year-old boy died after an apparent hunting accident Sunday afternoon in Robertson County.

Smokey Barn News reports it happened in a field behind Three Feathers Hunter Preserve in Cedar Hill. Authorities were reportedly called just before 2:50 p.m. to the preserve on Smith Road.

Preliminary reports indicate a gun accidentally went off, hitting the boy in the lower abdominal area, according to Smokey Barn.

News 2 reached out to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed they are investigating the death of a juvenile on Smith Road in Cedar Hill.

The boy’s identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details are expected Tuesday.