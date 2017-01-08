Puppy Bowl XIII will feature dog from Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Australian shepherd mix adopted from the Williamson County Animal Center will be featured in this year’s puppy bowl.

Tucker will play on #TeamFluff during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIII on Feb. 5 beginning at 1 p.m. Central.

Shelter director Laura Chavarria says, “This is the third year that a puppy from WCAC have been featured in Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl. We are delighted to be participating again!”

Tucker, who is 16 weeks old, will be showing off her herding skills as her team takes on #TeamRuff.

The Williamson County Animal Center submitted audition tapes for several pups in September 2016, and late last year staff members travelled to New York City with Tucker for a taping session.

“It was a wonderful experience to visit the Animal Planet studios and see puppies from all over the country,” said Chavarria.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr. next to Franklin High School. Adoptable animals can be viewed at http://www.adoptwcac.org or at the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.