Predators woes continue with 5-2 loss in Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ryan Hartman had the hat trick, and the Blackhawks beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 Sunday night in Chicago.

The game was much tighter than the final score. Hartman’s last two goals both came with the net empty in the final minutes.

Artemi Panarin gave Chicago a 1-0 lead in the firstst period on his 17th goal of the season. Nashville answered in the first when Mike Fisher found Mattias Ekholm for his second goal.

Niklas Hjamlarsson scored his fifth goal of the season with just under six minutes left in the first to push Chicago back out to a one goal lead at 2-1.

After a scoreless second period, Austin Watson tied it up in the third for Nashville on his second goal of the season. It was also assisted by Mike Fisher.

Watson was extremely active for Nashville, finishing with a plus-one, five shots on goal and three hits.

Hartman scored his first of three straight goals with just over eight minutes to play to give Chicago the lead for good.

The Predators have struggled since a red hot November. They’re only 6-8-4 since Dec. 1 and have won back-to-back games only once.

Hartman scored off a goalmouth scramble in the third period and tacked on two empty-netters, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Nashville Predators 5-2 on Sunday night.

Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjalmarsson also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won the first three of a four-game homestand. Patrick Kane added three assists, running his team-best total to 32 in 43 games, and Corey Crawford made 25 saves.

Hartman was credited with his eighth of the season when Richard Panik’s shot created a scrum in front of the net, and the referees ruled the puck crossed the line before the goal was dislodged.

It looked as if the puck might have gone off Hartman’s left hand while he battled Nashville defenseman Yannick Weber for position.

Nashville pulled Pekka Rinne for an extra attacker with 1:39 left, and Hartman added two more goals for his first career hat trick. The big night for the rookie moved him into fifth on the team with 10 goals.