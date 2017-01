More than $100K raised for Chicago beating victim

CHICAGO, IL (AP/WCMH) — An online effort to raise money for a mentally disabled man whose beating was broadcast live on Facebook in Chicago has brought in more than $100,000.

The GoFundMe campaign called “Let’s show the Chicago victim love” had a goal of $10,000. As of Sunday, the campaign has raised more than $117,000.

Four black suspects are facing charges of battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection with the attack on the 18-year-old victim. The suspects — two men and two women — are black and the victim is white.

Authorities say the victim was tied up for several hours. Video footage shows the assailants taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

A GoFundMe spokesman confirmed the victim’s family is working with the company on the campaign.

Earlier this week, the victim’s brother-in-law spoke about the attack at a press conference.

“We’re so grateful for all the prayers and efforts that lead to the safe return of our brother,” he said. “We’re fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders. At this time we ask for continued prayers for all those involved and for our family’s privacy as we cope and heal.”