Metro police search for missing 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s after he left his daughter’s home late last night.

The family of Eddie Sanford Jr. reports they woke up Sunday morning to find him missing.

Sanford, who will be 70 years old in a few days, suffers from Alzheimer’s.

There are no known locations where he spends time outside of school, and police say it’s unclear which direction he went from the home.

Sanford is presumed to be wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. He is a black man with a gray beard, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 615-862-8600.