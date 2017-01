NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the shoulder Sunday afternoon in East Nashville.

It happened just before 4:35 p.m. on Lenore Street near South Seventh near the Cayce Homes.

Police told News 2 the victim was inside an apartment when someone fired shots from the street.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.