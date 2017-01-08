Man accused of spraying women with bodily fluids at Ohio Walmart

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) – A West Virginia man is accused of using a syringe to spray semen on women who were shopping at an Ohio Walmart.

According to Marietta police, 28-year-old Timothy D. Blake man was arrested after several incidents going all the way back to January of 2016.

In the first case, reported on January 19, 2016, an anonymous woman reported that someone threw a suspicious ‘mayonnaise’ substance on her back while she was shopping. Police were able to pull surveillance images, but the victim was unwilling to go public or pursue charges.

In November of 2016, another woman contacted police directly. A test on the substance sprayed on her determined that it was semen, according to police.

On Dec. 28, a Walmart employee reported a similar incident.

On Dec. 30 at a local restaurant, an off-duty police officer spotted a company truck that matched a truck linked to the suspect.

Blake is accused of masturbating in parking lots, then putting the semen in a syringe.

Blake admitted to having a fetish and spraying women with his semen from a syringe he carries with him, according to police. He also said that he used egg yolks and flour or spit in the past.

According to WTAP, Blake is facing charges of pandering obscenities, misdemeanor menacing by stalking and misdemeanor sexual imposition.

Blake was arraigned in Marietta Municipal Court on Tuesday and bond was set at $11,000. He was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

“It’s not something that we’ve encountered before and after we arrested Mr. Blake, we asked him about it, and he said it was something that he had discovered on the internet and decided to try it,” Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks told WTAP.

Police believe there may have been more victims, given the 10-month span between reported cases.