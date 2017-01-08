Gunman wanted in early morning robbery of Family Dollar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a masked gunman robbed a Family Dollar in Madison early Sunday morning.

It happened at the store on S. Gallatin Pike when the suspect entered at 8:30 a.m. and demanded money.

Police say the cashier complied and the gunman fled on foot. He’s described as a black man about 6 feet tall around 170 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.