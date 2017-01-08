Deputies searching for armed burglary suspect in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Kentucky (WKRN) – Authorities in Kentucky are searching for an burglary suspect who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

The Trigg County Sheriff Sheriff’s Office are looking for 42-year-old Marion Cook, who is believed to be involved in an armed burglary on Caldedonia Road in Cadiz.

Cook is the fourth suspect in the burglary. One suspect was captured at the scene and another fled before he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Nashville for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Cook was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds. He is believed to be from Hopkinsville.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 270-522-INFO.