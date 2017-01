NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people escaped a house fire in Donelson early Sunday morning.

The fire began at a home in the 2300 block of Modena Drive around 5 a.m.

The fire damaged the kitchen and living room. The home is considered uninhabitable at this time.

The residents were able to escape the fire to safety and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was released.