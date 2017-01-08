1 critically injured in east Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a house fire in east Nashville early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at a home in the 100 block of Lemuel Road near Dickerson Pike around 3:30 a.m.

Five residents of the home had escaped to safety by the time fire crews arrived to the scene.

Firefighters told News 2 the injured man was trying to put out the fire when he suffered critical injuries from smoke inhalation.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but the house is a total loss.

No additional information was immediately released.