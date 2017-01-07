Vandy falls to Alabama 59-56

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt Commodores lost their first conference game of the season falling to Alabama 59 to 56 in Tuscaloosa.

Tied 30-30 at halftime, the ‘Dores got hot from three and jumped out to a 12 point lead, but quickly found themselves trailing by five with 5:59 left in the game.

The Crimson Tide never gave up the lead and had 36 points off the bench.

With a last second attempt to tie the game, Luke Kornet tried from three but his efforts fell short and Vanderbilt moves to 2-1 in the SEC.

Kornet led all scorers with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky on Tuesday.