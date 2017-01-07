Rocketown hosts benefit show for Nashville brothers hurt in Gatlinburg wildfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight bands will perform at a benefit show Saturday night at Rocketown in support of three brothers who were not only injured but lost their parents in the recent Sevier County wildfire.

Branson, Wesley and Jared Summers were visiting Gaitlinburg with their parents when the devastating fires broke out in late November.

The family got inside Branson’s car as they tried to evacuate, but became trapped when a tree fell in the road, blocking their path. The family members were able to get out of the car, but were ultimately separated.

The brothers said they ran through walls of fire to get to safety. Their parents were both killed in the devastating blaze.

All three boys, who all live in Nashville, were underwent treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They’ve since been treated and released.

Saturday night’s show at Rocketown will help raise money for the brothers’ medical bills and other expenses.

The show begins at 6 p.m.

