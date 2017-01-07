Robertson County paramedic’s home destroyed by fire

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County paramedic’s home was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning.

It happened at a home on Sturgeon Creek Road, in Cedar Hill, about 45 miles north of Nashville, around 8:30 a.m.

According to Smokey Barn News, firefighters from three agencies all responded to the burning home.

The newspaper reported the older design of the home, and the frigid temperatures, made it difficult to extinguish.

Crews remained on the scene several hours later battling the fire.

Homeowner and Robertson County paramedic Robbie Hudson and his family were not home when the fire broke out.

Hudson, who has been with Robertson County EMS for nearly a decade, told Smokey Barn News the response from his friends, family and co-workers has been unbelievable.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.