Police: 2 wanted for writing counterfeit checks in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives are working to identify two people accused of writing counterfeit checks at a Franklin Target in December.

A man and a woman reportedly wrote the checks at the store on Columbia Avenue.

Franklin police said the two are wanted for similar crimes in Spring Hill.

They were last seen driving a newer-model black Chrysler 200.

A reward is available for information leading to the identification of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.