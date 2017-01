NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators have placed James Neal on injured reserve.

Neal is currently the Predators’ leading scorer this season with 14 goals. He has 20 points in 33 games this season and he has missed the last two games with an injury.

With Neal on IR, the team has recalled forward Frederick Gaudreau from Milwaukee.

The Preds return to the ice Sunday at Chicago.