MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet’s family was significantly damaged by fire early Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Parrish Hill Road.

Upon their arrival, crews found a heavy fire in the home’s garage. The fire became fully engulfed and spread up through the bonus room and roof.

The family was able to escape without injury.

The fire chief said the home was heavily damaged. A cause has not yet been determined.