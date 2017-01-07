Lebanon police distribute food during winter weather

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Lebanon Police Department handed out food packs to residents in need during Friday’s snowfall.

The department posted on their Facebook page they were asked by the Lebanon Special School District to help make the deliveries.

With help from the Second Harvest Food Bank, the district provided 100 food packs to underserved members of the community.

Officers Gray and Toney made the deliveries while Corporal Hardy and Officer Sandefur delivered meals to the homeless in the area.

The department thanked the Lebanon Special School District for letting them participate in the deliveries.