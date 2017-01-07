Gun stolen from Brentwood gun store recovered during Antioch traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pistol stolen from a Brentwood gun store during a 2016 smash-and-grab burglary was recovered during a traffic stop in Antioch.

According to an affidavit, Metro police stopped a car on Friday in the area of Blue Hole Road for failing to dim its high beams.

During that traffic stop, officers said they smelled marijuana and searched the driver 18-year-old Edward Bradley and his passengers Jamarquise Glenn, 18, and Lawrence Harris, 23.

Police said Harris, a convicted felon in Davidson County, had an estimated $725 in small bills consisting of drug sales in his front and rear pockets. Glenn claimed the car belonged to his girlfriend’s mother, according to police.

An arrest report for Bradley indicates two pistols were found underneath the front passenger seat of the car. One of those was a Glock 19 that was reported stolen from Everything Weapons in Brentwood.

Assistant Police Chief Tommy Walsh with the Brentwood Police Department told News 2 that the pistol was one of the guns stolen from the Brentwood business in October when three thieves hit the store.

Approximately 13 firearms were reported stolen to the Brentwood Police Department.

Bradley, Glenn, and Harris were booked into the Metro jail and face charges including theft and drug possession. Bradley’s bond was set at $61,000 while Harris’ is $68,500. A bond amount of Glenn was not immediately available.

Asst. Chief Walsh said it is unclear if the three were somehow involved in the burglary at Everything Weapons, but no charges have been filed against them in connection with that ongoing investigation.