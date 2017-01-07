Crews battle 2 house fires blocks apart in Nashville

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Slick roads caused issues for firefighters who battled fires at two homes just blocks apart early Saturday morning.

The initial fire began at a home in the 4900 of Tanglewood Drive.

Crews were battling the fire at that home when Fire Chief Walter Demonbreun pulled up to the scene and noticed the second fire in a detached garage at the home in the 4700 block.

He was able to alert the family of five in the home in the 4700 block to the fire at their residence and they were able to evacuate to safety.

“It really was a coincidence that we came by,” said Demonbruen.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in the detached garage down with minimal damage.

Demonbruen spoke to News 2 about the hazards of fighting fires along with the elements during the winter months.

“When we throw the water, it freezes on the ground and the pavement and makes footing real treacherous for the firefighters,” said Demonbruen.

“There’s no point in calling the salt truck out here because it’s everywhere right now.”

Demonbruen said fire crews take extra precautions with their equipment as they fight fires in the bitter cold.

The home in the 4900 block is considered a total loss.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.