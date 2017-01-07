Country singer Alan Jackson’s mom passes away at 86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Alan Jackson posted online early Saturday evening his mother has passed away at the age of 86.

According to a post on his website, Ruth Jackson, lovingly known as “Mama Ruth,” died at her Georgia home early Saturday morning.

“Mama Ruth,” according to the post, inspired Jackson’s gospel hymns collection “Precious Moments.”

She would also occasionally accompany her son to awards shows and events. The online post said it was a role she “embraced” and would often greet fans who regularly sought out Jackson’s childhood home.

She is survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released.