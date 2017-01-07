As snow melts, tow company works with police to remove abandoned cars from road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the snow melting, many drivers are noticing a lot of roads are littered with abandoned cars after the recent winter conditions left some drivers stranded.

Fry Johnson knows firsthand what a mess the icy roads can cause.

“We’ve got snow chains that help us go up these icy hills that people get abandoned at,” he explained.

He is on day two of putting in overtime with Dad’s Towing company.

“The snow, it brought the crazies out,” Johnson said.

He told News 2 Dad’s Towing has received hundreds of calls in the past 24 hours.

“Everybody just pulled extra hours, just helping cover the calls and just getting these people out of the cold and back home,” said Johnson.

Many of their calls, Johnson said, are for abandoned cars.

If you left your car after becoming stranded, it could be at Dad’s Towing since they are one of several towing companies Metro police works with to make sure your vehicle isn’t a hazard to other motorists.

“It’s a dangerous situation when you leave your car on the side of the highway regardless of what the conditions are,” Johnson explained.

Anyone who left their car behind and has since discovered it is gone, Johnson said drivers can call Metro’s vehicle storage facility to see if they have your vehicle.

Johnson said it’s around a $145 if you pick up your ride the day of, but after that storage fees can pile up.

Metro police said cars left abandoned for at least a day or so should be ok if it’s not causing a safety hazard or blocking traffic.