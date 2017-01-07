3 suspects use stolen Cadillac to break into Franklin gun store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for three people wanted for the burglary of a Franklin gun store on Dec. 26.

The incident occurred at Arms and Ammo, located at 100 Beasley Drive.

Surveillance video released by Franklin police shows the suspects using a stolen Cadillac to smash through the doors and into the building.

Once they make it inside, the suspects ran into extreme security measures, which prevented them from stealing any weapons, according to Franklin police.

The department did not release what the suspects took from the store but did categorize the crime as a burglary.

The Cadillac, reportedly stolen from Nashville, was found on nearby Carr Avenue shortly after the burglary.

From there, police said the suspects left the Cadillac and got into a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis.

A cash reward of $1,000 is available for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.