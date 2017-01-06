Woman invites students inside for lunch after bus gets stuck on hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nearby resident stepped up and provided lunch to students after their school bus got stuck on a hill Friday.

The students were returning home from Overton Night School when they got stuck at San Marcos and Woodhurst drives in south Nashville.

A neighbor who saw the stuck bus invited the four students who were on-board into her home and fed them lunch so they warm up.

“We were coming up the hill, then we got stuck. A nice lady right there helped us out and let us in her house. She gave us food and everything. It was very fun for us,” the students said.

The four students were eventually able to carry on their route and return home.