VIDEO: Macy’s workers go the extra mile to deliver mattress in the snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Going the extra mile! A Nashville man caught Macy’s delivery drivers going above and beyond in the Tennessee snow Friday morning.

With heavy snowfall, Regent Drive was slick with a fresh sheet of ice.

The remnants of Friday’s snow can be spotted up and down the road.

“Many of those cars down there, they’re still trying to figure out what’s going on,” noted Will Jones, who lives atop a treacherous hill. “It gets pretty bad, you have to be pretty careful.”

That didn’t stop a group of Macy’s employees. They were scheduled to make a mattress delivery, and they wouldn’t be slowed by an impassable road.

“I’m like, the only way that there getting this up, is if they physically walk it up to me,” said Jones. “And sure enough they did.”

Jones was greeted by a team of three workers, hoisting the mattress on their back up the hill.

They left as quickly as they came, leaving behind nothing but their names: Carlos Arias, Jose Prieto, and Jose Alvarado.

Jones has since reached out to Macy’s to let them know how grateful he is for the service. He also says he made sure to tip the employees.

News 2 reached out to Macy’s for comment, but has yet hear back.