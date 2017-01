NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus has hit a mailbox and two other buses are stuck on a road in Antioch.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tusculum Road at Shihmen Drive.

No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately released.

Metro schools have not cancelled or delays classes at this time.

