FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (ABC News) — ABC News is reporting that a shooter is in custody after an incident at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Injuries were reported.

The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which has been evacuated.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

