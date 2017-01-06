Police: Thief targets senior care facilities in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two senior care facilities in Franklin became the target of a brazen thief.

According to Franklin police, the suspect disguised herself as an employee on Jan. 2 and knocked on several residents’ door.

If they answered, the woman talked her way into the room and then stole from them. She spent a total of 40 minutes in one of the facilities.

During that time, she reportedly took cash, credit cards, and prescription drugs from four people. One victim’s credit card was used to buy a flat screen television at the Nolensville Road Walmart shortly after the suspect left.

Another victim even woke up to find the suspect standing next to her bed.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.