News 2 Traffic Tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Much of Middle Tennessee is experiencing traffic delays Friday as winter weather moves through the area.

INTERSTATE 65

  • Multiple vehicle crash I-65 South at Old Hickory Boulevard exit in Madison. Reported at 6:34 a.m. expected to be cleared by 7:34 a.m.
  • I-65 South at mile marker 76. Left lane closed. Cleared by 8:30 a.m.
  • Two crashes on I-65 South between Hogan Road and Old Hickory

INTERSTATE 40

  • Crash at mile marker 186 on I-40 West in Cheatham County. Reported at 5:39 a.m. expected to be cleared by 7 a.m.
  • Crash on Interstate 40 west at Spence Lane.
  • Rollover crash on I-40 West at Donelson Pike. Left lane blocked.
  • Interstate 40 east at Briley Parkway at mile marker 216.

Interstate 24

  • Crash at Interstate 24 east at exit 55
  • Crash on Interstate 24 east at Bell Road
  • Crash at Interstate 24 east at Exit 62/Old Hickory Boulevard

