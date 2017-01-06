News 2 Traffic Tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Much of Middle Tennessee is experiencing traffic delays Friday as winter weather moves through the area.
INTERSTATE 65
- Multiple vehicle crash I-65 South at Old Hickory Boulevard exit in Madison. Reported at 6:34 a.m. expected to be cleared by 7:34 a.m.
- I-65 South at mile marker 76. Left lane closed. Cleared by 8:30 a.m.
- Two crashes on I-65 South between Hogan Road and Old Hickory
INTERSTATE 40
- Crash at mile marker 186 on I-40 West in Cheatham County. Reported at 5:39 a.m. expected to be cleared by 7 a.m.
- Crash on Interstate 40 west at Spence Lane.
- Rollover crash on I-40 West at Donelson Pike. Left lane blocked.
- Interstate 40 east at Briley Parkway at mile marker 216.
Interstate 24
- Crash at Interstate 24 east at exit 55
- Crash on Interstate 24 east at Bell Road
- Crash at Interstate 24 east at Exit 62/Old Hickory Boulevard