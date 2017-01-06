Nashville airport increases security after Fla. shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport is increasing its security Friday afternoon after a deadly shooting in Florida.

In addition to its normal security, the airport is implementing the following measures:

• Moved additional patrol units to the terminal to inspect baggage claim and ground transportation levels.

• Added extra patrol vehicles to locations in front of airport on several levels.

• Rapid response team has also been alerted.

• Coordinating directly with FBI & TSA.

• EOD & K-9 teams are already at the airport performing their normal functions.

At least five people were killed and eight others were hurt after a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale airport around noon Friday.

A motive has not been determined.