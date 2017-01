NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Representatives with Metro Nashville Public Schools are expected to hold a press conference Friday morning.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The chief operating officer is expected to address the decision to leave schools in session as winter weather moved into Davidson County.

Metro Schools will be OPEN today, Friday January 6, 2017, with a regular full day schedule. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 6, 2017

The district announced schools would dismiss early around 8:20 a.m.

The safety of our students is our top priority. Metro Schools will be closing early today. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 6, 2017

High schools dismiss at 10:30 am, Elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 am and Middle schools dismiss at 12:30 p.m. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 6, 2017

