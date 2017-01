NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus slid off the road in south Nashville Friday.

It happened just before noon at Humber and Torbay drives.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, students were on-board bus at the time. No children were injured and they have all been safely removed from the bus.

Metro Schools dismissed students early after snow moved into Middle Tennessee, including the Nashville area.

