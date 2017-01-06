Metro school bus involved in pileup on Pettus Road

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a pileup Friday morning on an Antioch road.

The school bus was among the cars that couldn’t make it up or down a hill on Pettus Road.

Two elementary school students were on-board the bus at the time.

News 2 spoke with the longtime bus driver.

“Well, it was very slick and then it just stopped and I started sliding backwards. I had two students on the bus and we were stuck. We had to call the parents to walk them down to the church,” Norma Stuteville said.

No injuries were reported and at least four other vehicles also had trouble on Pettus Road Friday morning.