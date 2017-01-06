Man accused of dismembering parents returning to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man arrested in Louisiana on suspicion of stabbing and dismembering his parents at their Tennessee home will be returned to the state where the killings occurred.

The Advocate in Baton Rouge reports sheriff’s officials from Knox County, Tennessee, were in a Louisiana courtroom Friday when a judge ordered 28-year-old Joel Michael Guy Jr. sent back to Tennessee.

Guy had refused to waive his right to an extradition hearing following his Nov. 29 arrest at his Baton Rouge apartment.

Guy is accused of killing his parents — 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr. and 55-year-old Lisa Guy — in their Knoxville home and trying to dissolve their remains in a homemade acid-based solution. Deputies discovered their bodies Nov. 28.

Authorities said the suspect had visited his parents for Thanksgiving.