Light snow expected across southern Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Periods of light snow are expected to continue across Middle Tennessee beginning early Friday morning and continuing until at least noon.

Snowfall accumulation amounts on Friday will range from a dusting for areas north of Interstate 40 to up to one inch across southern Middle Tennessee and southern Cumberland Plateau. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 a.m to midnight for Rutherford, Maury and Cannon counties, among others. Visit wkrn.com/alerts for the latest.

Widespread travel problems are not expected, though some roads, especially secondary roads, could become slippery and hazardous. Drivers are urged to use caution on area roadways through Friday night as temperatures will continues to remain below freezing. Check the latest traffic conditions at wkrn.com/traffic.

Many school districts opted to close early Thursday ahead of the snow while school districts in Kentucky decided to start late or cancel class altogether for Friday. Find the latest school closings at wkrn.com/closings.

Check the live radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The highs Friday aren’t expected to climb any higher than the upper 20s. The weekend is looking really cold, despite a good deal of sunshine, with a warm up coming next week. See the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

