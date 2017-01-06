Help Truck drivers honor fallen TDOT worker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of Help Truck drivers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation were on the roads for a special reason Friday as they honored their fallen worker.

James “J.R.” Rogers Jr., also a TDOT Help Truck driver, was hit by a driver on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve while he helped a driver change a flat tire.

He died from his injuries four days later.

”He was always happy and he told me one time that he got paid to put a smile on people’s faces every day.” HELP Truck Supervisor Emerson Boguskie previously told News 2.

Rogers was laid to rest on Friday in Pleasant View.

The 30-year-old is survived by his fiancé, son and other family members.