Florida airport shooting hits close to home for local woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fatal shooting at a Fort Lauderdale,Florida, airport hit close to home for a Nashville woman.

Lauren Cochran told News 2 her father was traveling through the airport en route to Atlanta when the shooting happened.

“He was sitting at the terminal, the gate rather, waiting to take off. He was seated, charging his phone. All of a sudden, running rapidly through the entire gate area were TSA agents screaming, ‘Active shooter! You must evacuate!’”

Cochran’s father and around 200 others were evacuated to a hanger on the tarmac, where they were held until 8 p.m.

A total of five people were killed in the shooting and eight were injured.

The gunman has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq but was discharged last year for unsatisfactory performance.