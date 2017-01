NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died from a medical emergency as he crashed into a building in south Nashville Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Road around 7:15 a.m.

A business owner in the complex told News 2 the man suffered a heart attack prior to slamming into the building.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.