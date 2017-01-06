Caregiver accused of using client’s debit card

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A caregiver from Lawrence County is facing several charges for reportedly using a client’s debit card without permission.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lawrenceburg Police Department started investigating Jennifer Mitchell, 26, in June of last year.

According to authorities, Mitchell took her client’s card in May and used it at an ATM in a Lawrenceburg convenience store.

In November, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments charging her with one count of willful abuse, neglect or exploitation and one count of illegal possession or unauthorized use of a debit card.

Mitchell was later arrested on Dec.18 and booked in the Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bond.

She is no longer employed as a caregiver.