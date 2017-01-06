BMI removes Kim Burrell from gospel trailblazers event

FILE - In this Sunday, April 20, 2008 file photo, Kim Burrell performs prior to a Mass by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium in New York. Ahead of a performance on the talk show "Ellen" in early January 2017, gospel singer Burrell says she make "no excuses or apologies" for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted. (AP Photo/Mike Segar, Pool)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The performing rights organization BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Kim Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A statement from BMI released Friday said Burrell will no longer be honored and she was pulled from their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, where she was scheduled to sing “I See Victory” with Pharrell Williams from the soundtrack of the new movie “Hidden Figures.”

Messages seeking comment from Burrell were not immediately returned.