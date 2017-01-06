2 men wanted for kidnapping Clarksville woman at gunpoint

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for two men accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her at gunpoint.

The alleged crime happened on the night of Jan. 4 in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Drive.

The victim says an unknown man and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Atkins, held her at gunpoint and bound her hands with a cord.

They then forced her into a car and drove to a home near Hadley Drive.

Atkins reportedly dropped off his accomplice at the location and then took the victim to a service road near Ringgold Creek, where he instructed her to get out of the car.

According to police, after the woman got out of the car, Atkins fired one shot into the ground near her feet. He reportedly placed the gun muzzle to her face, causing a burn mark on her right cheek.

The woman says Atkins then forced her back into the car and told her he was going to torture and kill her. He then drove the woman to her residence and she was able to escape.

Atkins is now wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault domestic, and possession of a firearm during a felony. He is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His accomplice is described as black man with a goatee and jaw bone beard, wearing a red hoodie.

Both men were last seen driving a small silver Honda with a missing front hub cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator William Wall at 931-648-0611 ext. 13415. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591.